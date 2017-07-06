TWRA looking for suspect accused of illegally shooting a deer

Deer illegally shot in Scott County (Photo: Custom)

SCOTT COUNTY - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has asked the public for information about a deer that was illegally shot in Scott County.

Scott Co. Wildlife Officer Wade Young reports that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a landowner in Huntsville reported hearing a gunshot along with the sound of a vehicle with loud mufflers.

The landowner then located an 8-point buck that had been shot and was lying in a field near the 600 block of Mill Branch Road in Huntsville, according to the TWRA.





Officer Young said a field necropsy was performed on the deer. A bullet was not located but the wound was consistent with a small caliber center-fire rifle, something similar to a .223 caliber.

Officer Young said that the shot was very likely fired from Mill Branch Road and towards several houses on Day Lane.



If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the TWRA Violation hotline at 1-800-831-1174.

