TWRA rescues bald eagle in Meigs County

TWRA shared this photo of an employee rescuing a bald eagle in Meigs County. (Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

An injured bald eagle was rescued in Meigs County Monday and is now being treated at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

Sgt. Chris Combs with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency picked the injured bald eagle up on Monday. The agency posted about the rescue on its Facebook page, saying the bird was secured in a net for both its protection and Sgt. Combs' safety.

"Adult eagles can be tricky to pick up. Their talons and beaks are incredibly sharp," the post said.

TWRA said the bird was then taken to UT.

