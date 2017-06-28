Capybara captured in Monroe County

Capybara when it was first reported at Tellico Wildlife Management Area. Photo courtesy TWRA.

MONROE COUNTY - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers said they were skeptical when they received a call about a capybara loose in Monroe County.

Sure enough though, a capybara, which is the world's largest rodent, was recently spotted in the Tellico Wildlife Management Area.

A frequent visitor to the wildlife management area spotted the capybara on June 19, and sent pictures of the animal to two Monroe County TWRA officers.

TWRA said the officers set out to capture the animal, and also starting calling zoos and other institutions to find a home for it.





“We obviously don’t want exotic wildlife running loose," said wildlife officer Joe Pike. "However, we’re overwhelmingly willing to work with organizations for recapture and safe return."

TWRA said another officer was working on an inspection at Citico Wildlife Wilderness on the same day, and the owner happened to mention they had a capybara escape through an overflow pipe during recent rains.

The Citico Wildlife Wilderness facility is located about five miles away from Tellico WMA.

Tellico WMA staff saw the capybara, and were able to lead Citico officials to it.

The owner was able to live trap the capybara safely and take it home.





