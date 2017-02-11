TWRA to resume trout stocking in Little Pigeon River

TWRA logo (Photo: Custom)

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will start stocking trout in the Little Pigeon River again after more than two decades.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has lifted a water contact advisory for the river. That advisory was originally put in place due to elevated fecal coliform bacteria levels, according to a TWRA release.

Thanks to a cooperative effort between TDEC, the National Park Service, Sevier County, the cities of Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, “bacteria concentrations have improved to the point that the public advisory is no longer considered necessary,” said TDEC Division of Water Resources Director Tisha Calabrese-Benton.

The advisory affected the lower Middle Prong, West Prong, and multiple tributaries of the Little Pigeon River.

While the ban was in place, TWRA discontinued stocking the waterways with trout to discourage anglers from coming in contact with contaminated water.

Now, TWRA will resume trout stocking in a six-mile stretch of the West Prong from Patriot Park to the Apple Barn Restaurant. Trout will also be stocked in the Middle Prong from Pittman Center and into the Little River toward Townsend.

TWRA plans to start stocking the week of Feb. 26 with eight stockings planned before June. More stockings will happen in October.

