TWRA urges paddle sport safety

Paddle boarding is becoming a fun way to cool off during the summer in East Tennessee. (Photo: WBIR)

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is urging newcomers to paddle sports to use caution when they’re out on the water.

The warning comes after a string of deaths and near-deaths during the last couple weeks tied to accidents on rivers and lakes. Officers patrolling those waters say too often those deaths are preventable.

Last year, there were four paddle craft deaths in the state of Tennessee. Officials hope education will prevent more deaths this year.

Ed McAlister, owner of River Sports paddle rental at Mead’s Quarry in South Knoxville, does what he can to keep paddlers there safe. He said the waters are busier as more people try out the sport.

“You can drown in 6 inches of water, as you well know, so whether it's a quarry or out on the lake, you've got to use good common sense," McAlister said.

TWRA says it's important for newcomers to know the rules and laws. That includes having a personal flotation device on board, something McAlister requires from his renters. He also advises they stick with a group, never paddle under the influence and be aware of the current.

"Don't overestimate your abilities," he said.

Safety after dark is also important to TWRA. State law requires paddlers use a white light or lantern after dusk. The agency said most water accidents are preventable.

For more boating and water safety resources, visit the TWRA website.

