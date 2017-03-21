U of M dad dying of ALS sees son graduate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Chris Blue performs in Voice battle rounds
-
Storms bring rain, hail and high winds
-
Elizabeth Thomas' brother shares sister's statement prior to disappearance
-
The Voice's Chris Blue on Team Alicia and brotherly love
-
Following a weather spotter on the move
-
Chris Blue battle round performance on The Voice
-
TBI finds suspect searched information about teenage marriage
-
Slide opens at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
-
Wednesday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Becoming mostly sunny but staying cool todayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Weather spotter follows storm's path to help…Mar 21, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Blake Shelton on Chris Blue: 'He's gonna win' The VoiceMar 21, 2017, 9:03 p.m.