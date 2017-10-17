UberEATS to launch in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - Who's hungry? UberEATS is coming to Knoxville!

Starting Oct. 18, UberEATS will deliver food from 40 Knoxville restaurants including Nama Sushi, Yassin's Falafel House, Shuck Raw Bar, Cru Bistro and Wine Bar, Puleos Grille, Oliver Royale, and Trio Cafe.

The UberEATS app is free to download. Starting Wednesday, Knoxville residents can open the UberEATS app, order food from a great restaurant, and have it delivered.

If you enter the promo code EATSKNOX, you can get $5 off your first two UberEATS orders.

Here’s how UberEATS works:

1. Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android

2. Login with your Uber account

3. Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu

4. Pay with your card on file

5. Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you.

© 2017 WBIR.COM