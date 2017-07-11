Under 21 Tennessee licenses to be printed vertically in July 2018

A new law requiring drivers licenses be printed vertically for those under 21 years of age has been enacted.

The law requires the license to be printed horizontally when the licensee turns 21.

According to State Senator Becky Massey, this law is intended to address underage drinking by ensuring that servers can easily see if a customer is underage before serving them alcohol.

Although the law became effective in May, licenses will not be printed vertically until July 2018.

Tennessee is now part of 33 other states with similar license laws.

