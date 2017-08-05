KNOXVILLE - Families went to the Bearden Branch Library Saturday afternoon with medical records, photographs and other identifying documents in hopes of finding their lost loved ones.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System worked with the Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office aiding in the missing persons cases.

Organizers at the event want to try and help all families across Tennessee find their missing loved ones.

"We're going to try and cover all the various areas of Tennessee over the next couple months," NamUs Regional System Administrator Amy Dobbs said. "That way, there's no case that's forgotten."

One woman at Saturday's event lost her son more than 17 years ago. She came to this event in hope she could find any leads to bring her closer to finding her son.

"We looked everywhere," Constance Toliver, who lost her youngest son, Charlie, said. "He always had a good story to tell when he'd come home. But he's not come home this time."

She searched a few properties in Clinton, Tenn. in hopes of finding him. One location she was directed to, she found, was completely destroyed by a fire. She knew the property was owned by his roommate. When she contacted Charlie's roommate, he told her he'd been dropped off at the Tennessee and Georgia state line.

"Charlie used to take off, but he'd come right back," Toliver said. "No trace of him. No phone calls. No nothing."

NamUs hosts events like these for families to reach out to medical examiners in their search for lost, beloved family members.

