Unusual facts about New Year's Day

Last night, around one million people gathered at Times Square in New York welcoming 2017. However, this annual ball drop has roots here in Knoxville. For more than century, Knoxville and New York have been celebrating with a ball drop, all thanks to a man named Adolph Ochs. This tradition started in 1907.

New Year's Day isn't just the day we celebrate a new year. Historically, the first of January has seen a number of noteworthy events.

Here are a few:

January 1 is the day Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order from 1863, freeing slaves in rebel territories.

On this day in 1892, Ellis Island Day was first recognized. It's the day when the first Ellis Island Immigration Station officially opened, as seven hundred immigrants passed through Ellis Island that day.

Two big names in American history were born today. Paul Revere in 1735 and Betsy Ross in 1752. Revere is known for alerting the colonials of the British forces' arrival before the Battle of Lexington and Concord. Ross is known for the creation of the first American flag.

Hank Williams Sr. died today from an undiagnosed case of spina bifida occulta, a disorder with the spine. He rang in the new year in 1952 in Knoxville at the Andrew Johnson Hotel. After, he began driving Canton, Ohio for a show. Williams Sr. passed away during the drive. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is the father to Hank Williams Jr.

New Year's Day is also known as National Bloody Mary Day. We have a few guesses why that is, and imagine it has a lot to do with what people do the night before the new year!

During World War II, the ball in Times Square didn't drop in 1942 and 1943. Wartime lighting restrictions during the time put the drop on hiatus. Instead, people in Times Square did what would probably be considered the polar opposite of the modern celebrations: They held a moment of silence.

Any babies born today are recognized as New Year babies, and some families are given prizes for having their baby born in the hospital that day.



