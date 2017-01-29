Unusual Hobby: Knoxville man wants to have largest Superman collection

Randy Cross owns New Krypton Comics on Callahan Dr., but his love for one particular comic book character goes beyond his store.

Two rooms of his house are filled with his Superman collection. Right now, he has 937 unique pieces.

"I can look at almost everything in here and tell you where it came from and who gave it to me," said Randy.

His collection isn't valuable, and doesn't include any rare Superman comic books.

"It's stuff you throw away. Like napkins, in there I have pizza boxes. Garbage is the stuff I like to collect best."

It's the only two rooms in the house he keeps clean, and he doesn't go in there that often.

So why does Superman hold such a special place in Randy's heart? It has to do with the character himself.

"When I was a kid, reading the Superman comics and watching the TV shows and movies was how I learned right from wrong, how to treat people and how to be good," said Randy.

And he believes there is still a lot children can learn from Superman today.

"A quote that he has, and this explains Superman: 'It's not about what we can do or our ability. It's about doing what is right even when no one is around or looking.'"

Randy hopes his obsession with Superman will one day land him in the Guiness Book of World Records.



