KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department wants to make sure old medicine doesn't get in the wrong hands.

A drug take-back is set for Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ingles Markets on Emory Road in Powell.

The coalition will be on hand during the event to collect any unused and unwanted medication, both prescription and over the counter, to properly dispose of them.

They are only accepting the medications at that location during the event, all other donations can be taken to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building on Howard Baker Jr. Street.

They're partnering with several local organizations including WBIR, the Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition, Knox County, the City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, and the Knox County Health Department to hold the collection.

