UPDATE: 14-year-old Georgia girl found safe in Loudon County

Authorities in Georgia are asking for you help finding Skylee, she is believed to be in extreme danger.

UPDATE: A 14-year-old Georgia girl was found safe in Loudon County. Officers said they pursued a reckless driver on I-75 that matched the description of the Amber Alert vehicle out of Georgia.

The pursuit ended in a field off of I-40 where two adults were taken into custody. The 14-year-old, Skylee Morgan is waiting to be be reunited with her parents.

PREVIOUS:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office have activated the Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert of a 14-year old girl, named Skylee Miranda Aline Morgan.

She’s a white female, 5-feet-5 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair in a pony tail. Authorities say she was last seen at a Baymont Inn on I-75 northbound in Calhoun, GA.

She’s believed to be in a 2017 Blue Subaru Impreza, with Arizona tag number CAS-2410, being driven by 21-year-old Emily Paige Sherer. Sherer is 5-feet-4 inches tall, with blue eyes.

Authorities said they believe Skylee to be in extreme danger.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call 911 immediately, or the Gord County Sheriff’s Office at 770-547-4392.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes that she could be in the Chattanooga area and you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

