UPDATE: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. Monday: Anderson County authorities say that a missing elderly man has been found safe.

Johnnie L. Braden, 91, went missing from his Georgia home early on Monday. Braden is a native of Anderson County.

No further information has yet been released as to where he was found.

Authorities believe that a missing Georgia man could be heading back to his native home of Anderson County.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office in Georgia is seeking help in locating Johnnie L. Braden, 91, who is originally from the Braden Flats area of Anderson County.

Braden was last seen in Powder Springs, GA wearing blue overalls, a checkered shirt, and a WWII vet hat. He stands at 5'7, with white hair and brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds.

Braden left in a maroon 2006 Chrysler town and country with the Georgia tags "WJD106."

Please contact 911 or Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010. You can also contact Anderson County's Sheriff's Department at 865-457-2414.

