UPDATE: World's Fair Park fountains could open this weekend

World's Fair Park's play fountains are closed until crews can fix underground leaks.

UPDATE: City officials say the play fountains in World's Fair Park could be open as soon as this weekend.

Crews shut off the fountains after they found they were losing 5,000 gallons of water every hour, and they have been working on a temporary fix.

The fountains will be tested tomorrow, and if new leaks are not detected they will be open this weekend.

The city estimates that it has spent around $17,000 on the repairs so far. They will work on a permanent solution in the winter when the fountains are turned off.

PREVIOUS:

The play fountains in World's Fair Park are closed for city crews to repair significant water leaks.

The city announced Monday that those 75 spray fountains are leaking 5,000 gallons of water per hour. Knoxville officials said they've discovered several leaks in the network of 280 underground pipes but still have not located the one major leak.

“We were losing massive amounts of water with this leak – so much so that we could fill a pool in only a few hours with the water lost,” said Jayne Burritt, Public Building Authority Administrator and CEO.

An average backyard swimming pool holds about 13 or 14,000 gallons of water.

Crews at the Public Building Authority are focusing now on a short-term repair for the summer season. They will make a permanent repair when the fountains close for the winter.

Smaller fountains at Krutch Park on Gay Street are also closed for leaks. The city says there are multiple, "less extensive" leaks. Those fountains should reopen in three to four weeks.

The city has two other water play fountains, in Market Square and at Volunteer Landing. Those fountains are both open for the summer season.

