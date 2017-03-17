Urban, Bryan, Shelton, Paisley, Lambert lead CMA Festival lineup

No. 7: Keith Urban, $28 million (Photo: FILE)

NASHVILLE - Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are among the country stars who will play Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival, June 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

The rest of the stadium lineup includes Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge and Chris Young.

Wednesday the Country Music Association revealed artists set to play its popular Chevrolet Riverfront Stage include: A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Chase Bryant, Cam, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Easton Corbin, Russell Dickerson, Drake White and the Big Fire, Eli Young Band, Tyler Farr, High Valley, Home Free, Chris Janson, Jana Kramer, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Neal McCoy, Scotty McCreery, William Michael Morgan, Joe Nichols, Jon Pardi, Parmalee, Eric Paslay, Kellie Pickler, RaeLynn, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Canaan Smith, Corey Smith, Granger Smith, Josh Turner, Aaron Watson, and Brett Young. Old Dominion will officially launch the festival 10 a.m. June 8 from the stage.

Earlier in the week, the Country Music Association announced singers including Natalie Stovall & the Drive, Ashley Campbell, “The Voice” winner Craig Wayne Boyd, Haley Georgia, Olivia Lane, Risa Binder, Ryan Kinder and Tara Thompson will play the Gildan Broadway Stage at the Hard Rock Cafe.

In addition, artists including "The Bachelorette" alumnus Luke Pell, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kristian Bush, Love and Theft, "The Voice" winner Sundance Head, "American Idol" winner Trent Harmon, Bailey Bryan, Brooke Eden, Big Smo, Carly Pearce, Casey Donahew, Clare Dunn, Drew Baldridge, Jackie Lee and Runaway June will performer on the Chevrolet Park Stage.

Tickets are still available for CMA Music Festival’s nightly shows at Nissan Stadium, which feature the genre’s biggest stars. Tickets that cover access to all four nights of the festival start at $203.85 and are available at cmafest.com. Admission to many of the smaller stages is free.

