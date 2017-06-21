USA Cycling Nationals to race through Knoxville

Knoxville is set to host the USA Cycling Nationals this weekend.

About 100 men and 80 women pro cyclists will be in Knoxville to race in the U.S. Professional Road and Time Trial National Championships.

"This particular route, not many of us could ride it, so you have to be the elite of the elite to ride it and that's what's coming to town," said Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas.

The route for the road race is difficult, Bumpas said, as it starts in the Old City and loops around the steep hills of Sherrod Road in South Knoxville.

"This route, they're saying from the USA cycling world is going to be one of the most challenging that they've had yet," Bumpas said.

Stephen Bassett is the only cyclist from Knoxville racing in the pro events. He is a 22-year-old Bearden High School graduate who has been racing since he was a kid.

He said he is excited for this race, especially since it's in his hometown.

"It's the biggest race we do all year to see who's the national champion," Bassett said. "It doesn't really get bigger, and to do it in front of like all my friends and family is pretty exciting."

Bassett has traveled all over for cycling competitions, but the route for this one is a lot more familiar terrain.

"I've walked the dog on it [Sherrod Road] a lot, but I've never raced on it," he said, "and it's really steep, like that's definitely going to be the deciding factor."

Other teams like Team Colavita are arriving in town early to scope out the route and prepare for the competition.

Andrea Smith, the head mechanic for Team Colavita, was cleaning bikes and preparing wheels Wednesday night to get ready for race day.

"I'm making sure everything's perfect," Smith said. "You know, there's always that one last thing that you're like, 'Oh I need to do that.'"

She said it's unusual to see such steep hills in a race, but she is working to do her part to make sure her team is ready to go this weekend.

"It's going to be really short climbs, really steep, short climbs," she said.

Bassett said he has been preparing for the intensity of this race since October, and he believes he may have a bit of an advantage since he is used to the humidity. It also may help that he'll have a cheering section filled with local support to give him some extra motivation for the finish line.

"It makes a difference when you have all your friends cheering you on so, it's kind of a unique thing to have, and I'm hoping to take advantage of it," he said.

The men's and women's individual time trials will be on June 24, and the men's and women's road races will be June 25. You can find a race schedule here.

There will also be a "Pedal for the Red" ride, benefiting The American Red Cross of East Tennessee on June 24.

Visit Knoxville invites everyone to come to downtown or places throughout the city to watch the races.

