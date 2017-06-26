USA Cycling races set the bar for more races in the future

KNOXVILLE - Visit Knoxville has signed a three-year contract to stage bike races.

According to Kim Bumpas, Visit Knoxville wanted to see how this weekend went with the USA Cycling Nationals.

Some of the country's best cyclists sped through Knoxville on Sunday for the 2017 USA Cycling Nationals.

Next year, Knoxville will put on a time trial and a pro race of some kind with the racing association.

It’s possible more events could be added next year, considering how successful this year proved, according to Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville.

More details and ideas on what could come next year are expected in the next few months.

