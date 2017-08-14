USRowing Masters to return to Oak Ridge

Rowers on snowy Melton Hill Lake, from Jeff Peterson (Photo: Rowers on snowy Melton Hill Lake, from Jeff Peterson)

OAK RIDGE - The USRowing Masters announced it will return to Oak Ridge for it's 2017 National Championships.

The event is set to take place August 17-20 on Melton Hill Lake.

Last year's event had more than 2,000 entries and 165 participating clubs. Oak Ridge Rowing Association Regatta Director Sarah McAuliffe says they are setting the bar even higher this year and is looking forward to the challenge.

"Oak Ridge Rowing Association is extremely excited to provide an excellent athlete experience for rowers at Masters Nationals 2017," said McAuliffe. "With our race course recognized as one of the best in the country, and an organization that has decades of experience hosting high-caliber events, rowers will have the ability to connect with other athletes socially and competitively."

The event features athletes 21 years and older that are competing for national titles in 202 categories.

This is the first regatta for Melton Hill since 1978 but the lake also hosted 2014 USRowing Club National Championships, as well as NCAA and SIRA college events. It was also the training venue for the United States women and the Swiss team prior to the 1996 Olympic Games in Altanta, GA.

