Pride of the Southland Band marches in inauguration parade

The Pride of the Southland Band marches in the presidential inauguration parade on Jan. 20, 2017.

WASHINGTON D.C. - Thousands of people lined the streets of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon to catch a glimpse of President Donald Trump and watch the inaugural parade.

Also marching down the streets of Washington were the very excited members of the UT marching band, taking part in their 15th inaugural parade.

For some Vols who headed to Washington for the inaugural events, seeing the Pride of the Southland Band felt like a reunion.

Jennifer Hepner, of Broadway, Virginina, went to grad school at UT, and said it was "amazing" seeing the band perform.

"I cant wait. Havent seen them since '96," she said.

Amanda Palmer, of Sweetwater, came to the capitol to volunteer for the inauguration – and to see the Vols.

"I'm proud of them I'm a Tennessean now and I'm proud they accepted to come play for the president," Palmer said.

Hearing Rocky Top reverberate down Pennsylvania Avenue was a proud moment for the band members and director.

"Any place we play Rocky Top you hear people singing it even if they're not Tennessee fans, that song is known well throughout the entire country," said Dr. Fuller Lyon, assistant director of bands for UT.

And that made the experience even more special.

"A chance not only to represent the University of Tennessee but to be the one unit that gets to represent the whole state of Tennessee is very special," Lyon said.

For the band members as well – many who have waited years for this opportunity.

"Growing up in Tennessee, I'd seen the Pride march in the inauguration parade all those years and it was a dream come true today. it was an amazing opportunity," said tuba player Sean Hood.

