UT band prepares for historic day at inaugural parade

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker meets with the UT Pride of the Southland Band on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR)

WASHINGTON D.C. - The day before marching in the inaugural parade, UT's Pride of the Southland Band explored Washington D.C. and met with some of Tennessee's federal lawmakers.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, of Chattanooga, met the band on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building Thursday afternoon.

"It gives me a lot of pride and I'm sure people across our state appreciate that they're a part of this, a part of a great moment in our country's history," Corker said.

Previous: UT Marching Band heads to D.C. for inauguration

The Pride is marching in its 15th inaugural parade. The band has marched more than any other civic group in the country, said UT Marching Band Director Dr. Don Ryder.

“This is something we've been looking forward to since I started in the band, it was a recruiting technique they used. So to hear we’d get to do this and be here, I'm just ecstatic," said trumpet player Tanner Rowell. "The parade is such a celebration of the peaceful transition of power and for me to be a part of that is just unbelievable."

U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan Jr., of Knoxville, also met the band for part of the day.

"These young people are just thrilled to have a chance to march in the inaugural parade. It's quite an honor," Duncan said.

Related: East Tennesseans to attend inauguration

Friday will be a long day for the band as they go through extensive security and prepare to march down historic Pennsylvania Avenue. With the nation watching, the band hopes to represent East Tennessee well and put on a good show.

"We're going to put the 'pride' in Pride of the Southland, we hope," Ryder said.

President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in will be held at noon. The parade is scheduled for later in the afternoon.

The Pride of the Southland will be toward the front of the second division, along with soon-to-be Vice President Mike Pence.

(© 2017 WBIR)