UT band to play inauguration despite petition
While an online campaign is calling for the Pride of the Southland Band to scrap plans to participate in Donald Trump's inauguration, the university is stressing that their involvement "is not about politics" and entirely voluntary for band members.
WBIR 1:03 PM. EST January 04, 2017
