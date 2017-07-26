UT fan gets dream room makeover to make life easier

KNOXVILLE - A Seymour teen living with spina bifida got a dream room makeover thanks to a local nonprofit.

"I'm a big UT fan," said Seymour High School student Colby Flatt.

The first thing he'll tell you about himself is that he loves sports.

The second thing, he makes sure never gets him down.

"And I have a disability, spina bifida, where it kinda limits me to do things," Colby said.

But because simply going to the bathroom is more complicated than he'd like, getting a pick up wouldn't be a terrible thing.

"It wasn't the hardest thing in the world, but it was a pretty tough challenge," Colby said. "I wasn't able to get into my bathroom, so they redid it for me."

A fully redone bedroom and bathroom with wider doors to get inside, just how a true UT fan would want.

"They made it look all nice and UT," he said.

Colby and his family went on vacation for the last few days, leaving the transformation to a non-profit organization of skilled volunteers, Kingdom Design Ministries.

“We are totally funded by donations,” said board member Tony Mills. “Colby’s project for us was special for us, because Colby, he’s special. He’s such a special kid. In 10 minutes, he will give you his life.”

The project means so much for Colby's father Mark.

"Somebody asked him if he could change anything about his life, what would it be?" said Mark Flatt. "If it'd had been me it would've been well, I'd want to walk. His was I'd rather throw a ball faster, or harder or whatever it was. The answer was completely different than I think most people would've ever said."

Now a tour of Colby's room reflects who he truly is.

Kingdom Design Ministries also redid Colby's sister's room.

He let her see her room first.

