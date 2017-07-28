UT grad begins mission on Internaional Space Station

As astronaut who graduated from the University of Tennessee will spend the next four months on the International Space Station.

Randy “Komrade” Bresnik, along with crew mates Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan just before noon on Friday. Their journey to the space station was expected to take just over six hours. You can get live updates here.

The three will join three others on the space station--- Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA. The crew will work on more than 250 experiments in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development.

Bresnik, who is from Santa Barbara, California, received a Master of Science in Aviation Systems from UTK in 2002. He was selected as an astronaut in 2004. This is his second space mission, following a 2009 mission on the space shuttle Atlantis.

The 49-year-old served in the Marine Corps where he was a test pilot and flew combat missions in Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is married with two children.

There are ten astronauts who have graduated from UT. Together, they have logged 1,012 days in space and have traveled 424 million miles!

UT celebrated their achievements on Twitter:

