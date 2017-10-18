UT Medical becomes first hospital in the state to earn cardiac care honor

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - UT Medical Center received a new designation Wednesday.

The joint commission gave the hospital the gold seal of approval for comprehensive cardiac center certification.

UT Medical is the first hospital in the state of Tennessee to receive this honor. That certification will last for 2 years.

“Our cardiac team of physicians, nurses and other clinicians at the medical center work tirelessly to continuously improve our care processes for our patients and this certification attests to our commitment to putting the health and safety of our patients first," President and CEO of UT Medical Center Joe Landsman said.

The CCC certification requires hospitals to use a nationally audited registry or similar data collection tool to monitor data and measure outcomes for specified conditions and procedures. It also requires the hospital to offer cardiac rehabilitation to patients on site or by referral.

