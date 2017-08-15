UT Medical changes policies for opioid addicts

File photo (Photo: NBC)

KNOXVILLE - UT Medical Center is making some policy changes on how they treat opioid addicts.

The changes specifically apply to people, who are also long-term patients, with chronic IV drug infections.

The new policies, which are to keep patients and staff safe, will require patients to wear hospital gowns so they can't bring drugs in in their street clothes.

They also won't be allowed visitors while they're in the hospital to prevent family or friends from bringing in drugs.

Patients will only be able to go to certain parts of the hospital. Officials say the rules only apply to a small portion of patients.

The hospital hopes this is the first step of a more comprehensive overall treatment for those with opioid addiction.

