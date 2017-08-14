UT official: Construction about 75 percent finished

Construction continues at the new UT Student Union on the corner of Cumberland Avenue and Volunteer Boulevard. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - With the first day of classes just nine days away, the University of Tennessee's campus transformation is about 75 percent done.

That's according to Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Services Dave Irvin.

"We don't want to abandon traditions, we want to enhance and expand on those," said Irvin.

It's a little easier to build something new when the foundation you already have is strong.

"We want to embrace the best of Tennessee," said Irvin. "We want to do buildings that are of this place and landscaping that's of Eastern Tennessee, and really build upon that."

Irvin wanted to channel the Volunteer spirit with the construction on campus.

"(It would) immediately become a part of our tradition, and you can help us reinterpret those and leapfrog them into the future," he said.

The future is nearly here for a university born in 1794, and sophomore Parker Forehand has noticed.

"I think they're making really good progress on campus beautification, and it's going to be really nice, it's going to be really exciting," said Forehand.

The $114 million Strong Hall is basically finished, with some minor improvements still needed, and the $167 million UT Student Union should be done by spring.

"A lot of it from donors, some of it from federal grants from private corporations, much of it from our students who went to the board several years ago and asked for a facilities fee to be levied so that they could have new classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities," said Irvin.

Crews are also finishing up some small improvements in Neyland Stadium. The Board of Trustees approved a $106 million stadium renovation last year. That work is scheduled to start at the end of football season next year.

Forehand said he's proud the students chose to chip in.

"I think it's cool to use my dollars to go in and actually see some cool things happening around campus," he said.

Making UT a campus that's building on to a rich tradition through a little construction tape.

© 2017 WBIR.COM