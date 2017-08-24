3 cited for vandalizing Fort Sanders Confederate monument

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - UT Police said three people were cited for vandalism after they were caught throwing black paint on the Confederate monument on 17th Street in Fort Sanders.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. This comes after someone wrote "racist" on the monument this week and someone threw blue paint on the monument last week.

Members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans worked to clean the monument since it was first vandalized.

Rod O'Barr, who is part of the group, was back at work Thursday. He was asked by the Daughters of Confederacy, who erected the monument, to clean it.

The Daughters of Confederacy released a statement to 10News that said in part: "For over 103 years the monument placed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Fort Sanders, and the Union monument a block away, have served to remind passersby of the history of that place and the events that took place in Fort Sanders on November 29, 1863. Members of Knoxville Chapter 89 are devastated by the vandalism to this protected, historical monument."

"We do have eyes on the monument now because this is the third time it's been vandalized," O'Barr said.

He said he wants to restore the monument because it's his duty.

"Regardless of what your politics are, this is a memorial to folks who died so we want to take care of that," O'Barr added.

People opposed to the monument want it removed. A petition online calls it a "testament to monstrosity."

The decision to relocate or remove the monument is up to the Tennessee Historical Commission. Bill Lyons, a member of the commission, said they need to receive a request directly from the city.

"Nothing comes to the historical commission unless there is a petition from the city government and of course no such decision to do that or not to do that has been made yet," said Lyons, who is also deputy chief to Mayor Madeline Rogero.

If the city makes a request, the commission would have to come to a majority vote to move forward to relocate the monument, Lyons said.

"We are going to look at this question in a reason manner not driven by emotional reaction so absolutely no decision of any kind has been made. We are receiving input. That's where we are now," Lyons said.

O'Barr wants wants people, despite their opinions, to respect and honor the monument.

"If they have hate we wish they would find a way to dispel that and lets' come together and change the way we are perceiving things so that we are not at each other's throats but we are reaching out and holding each other's hands. I think it would be a better way to approach all this," O'Barr said.

There are plans for a protest near the monument on Saturday.

Lyons said the city and Knoxville Police are doing everything they can to ensure the events are peaceful, which includes banning weapons and separating both parties planning to attend.

