UT police: Fire forces students to evacuate Massey Hall

Courtesy of Jake Albright

KNOXVILLE - A report of a fire at Massey Hall on the University of Tennessee's campus forces students to evacuate their dorms, according to a tweet from University of Tennessee police.

UT Alert! Report of fire at Massey Hall 825 Volunteer Blvd. Building evacuated. Respect the perimeter... https://t.co/GjvYVHZ2cp — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 25, 2017

A call came in about the fire around 8:55 p.m. Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene, according to Knox County dispatch.

No other information is readily available about what caused the fire, and how large it might be.

