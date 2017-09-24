WBIR
UT police: Fire forces students to evacuate Massey Hall

WBIR 9:51 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

KNOXVILLE - A report of a fire at Massey Hall on the University of Tennessee's campus forces students to evacuate their dorms, according to a tweet from University of Tennessee police.

A call came in about the fire around 8:55 p.m. Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene, according to Knox County dispatch. 

No other information is readily available about what caused the fire, and how large it might be.

