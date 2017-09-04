UT rock painted ahead of Chick-fil-A Kickoff

KNOXVILLE - VFL Payton Miller may have graduated, but it looks like her tradition will live on.

Ahead of the Vols' season opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Monday, someone painted the rock on UT's campus, keeping Miller's tradition alive.

Over the past few years, Miller has painted the rock ahead of football games and other notable events on the UT campus. In May she graduated, and many wondered if that would be the end of the weekly anticipation of a new creation.

Now though UT student Kate Luffman has stepped up, painting this most recent masterpiece on the rock. According to Miller, it isn't Luffman's first work of art. She also painted a spring break mural on the rock in the past.

Luffman said she does intend to paint the rock again ahead of the Vols' home opener against Indiana State on Saturday.

