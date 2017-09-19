UT rock painted over shortly after 'FIRE BUTCH NOW!' sprayed on it overnight

'FIRE BUTCH NOW!' was painted on the rock at UT overnight. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - It doesn't seem like the fan base has quite cooled off yet after Saturday's loss against Florida.

The rock on UT's campus was painted white overnight and someone wrote 'FIRE BUTCH NOW!' on it. However, that didn't last long. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was already painted over.

"We all hurt. We're angry. We're pissed. All of the above but now it's what you make of it," Coach Butch Jones said Monday.

WBIR caught up with some of the players yesterday to get their reaction to the criticism from fans.

"We can't let that affect us," Marquez Callaway said. "Of course we see it but we know our staff and our team is one whole and we know the fans are always going to love us. I know they're upset and we're upset."

Coach Jones said the team needs to learn from Saturday's loss.

"How would you become better because of this? This sense of urgency, it starts with me, it starts with our coaching staff. It starts with our leaders. But again, I'm responsible and I can promise you we'll get to it. We'll get to work," Coach Jones said.

