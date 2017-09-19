UT's rock was painted 'FIRE BUTCH NOW!' on Monday night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
UT rock painted over shortly after 'FIRE BUTCH NOW!'…Sep 19, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
At UN, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy North…Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
Clark arrives late for closing arguments in murder retrialSep 11, 2017, 12:20 p.m.