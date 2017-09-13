UT sending 24 officers to help UF with gameday security

UT Police sign (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - University of Tennessee Police will send 24 officers to help Gainesville recover from Hurricane Irma.

The officers will travel there on Saturday to assist with gameday security.

“Due to hurricane relief efforts, Florida law enforcement and their partners are spread very thin right now,” Lane said. “We felt the need to help out in any way we can,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Safety and Chief of Police Troy Lane said.

Hurricane Irma has flooded and devastated neighborhoods, downed trees, and snarled traffic in a swath that covers much of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Despite the hurricane’s effects, university officials announced Tuesday that the UT–Florida game would be held as planned on Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

