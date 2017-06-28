UT student raising money to help friend with cerebral palsy communicate

Gatlin McPherson, a junior at the University of Tennessee, is living with cerebral palsy and cannot communicate clearly after his communication device recently broke.

“He’s really a bright mind and nobody knows it because he can’t express himself,” said his caretaker and best friend Ashytnn Gilmore, also a UT student.

Ashytnn is raising money for Gatlin to get a new Tobii device to be able to communicate quicker and more efficiently with people.

"We go out and have fun but he can only talk maybe two words per minute and he can't really keep anyone's attention, so hopefully getting his computer is going to help that," Ashytnn said.

The device would also help Gatlin's studies, especially inside the classroom.

"It's been a lot of fun communicating and talking to him but it has been slow as well since his device broke," said Gatlin's musicology professor Sean McCollough. "I have to imagine without the device, he has to think really hard about whether or not he wants to come up and ask me a question."

While other students write down their notes or type them out, Gatlin just listens and takes it all in.

"I think if Gatlin was able to speak more and be more articulate he could get his message across, you know people like him are normal they don't want to be treated like they are special," Ashytnn said.

If you'd like to help Gatlin get a new communication device, click here to see his GoFundMe page.

