UT students study mosquitoes, spread of deadly virus

KNOXVILLE - UT Knoxville students, professors, and visiting scientists are studying how weather impacts the spread of a mosquito borne illness.

The National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis assembled the team. They're focusing on the spread of the La Crosse Virus in East Tennessee.

La Crosse Virus can be harmful and even deadly in children.

University of Delaware student Patrick Wise says they've developed a mathematical formula to predict the number of mosquitoes in the environment.

"Warmer weather and more rainfall means more mosquitoes out. That's common knowledge but it's nice to have a mathematical basis that reflects that," Wise said.

The study will be wrapping up in the coming weeks but the UT Institute of Agriculture studies mosquitoes all year long.



