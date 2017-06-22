UT trustees approve record-low tuition increase

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved a record-low 1.8 percent tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year.
That is the lowest tuition increase since 1984, according to system administrators.
VERIFY: Is UT's tuition increase the lowest since 1984?
According to UT’s budget presentation, that’s also the lowest 3-year period in the history of the system. The increase for most out of state students would be 0.8%
The increase would bring in $11.4 million across the system.
An incoming freshman at UT Knoxville would pay $11,110 in tuition, and $12,970 including fees. Out of state, a student would pay $29,300 and $31,390, respectively.
