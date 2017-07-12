UT Vet School: No new cases of dog flu in Knoxville

No new cases of canine influenza have been detected in the Knoxville area since an outbreak last month, the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine said Wednesday.

Two cases of Type A Canine Influenza were confirmed in early June, and two additional cases of dog flu were confirmed on June 12. The UTCVM virology lab has not received any additional positive samples for the canine flu since then.

The lab posted an update on its website Wednesday saying the "original outbreak appears to have been contained to a few dogs."

There are no indications the outbreak is ongoing in the Knoxville area," the update said.

UTCVM said three of the June cases were connected to a dog show in Perry, Georgia. The fourth case had no apparent connection to the dog show.

