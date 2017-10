KNOXVILLE - Dogs of Instagram have a new account on patrol.

UT Police "have finally let" one of their K-9s on social media. K-9 Bira is on instagram under than handle @Bira_theEODog.

The bio for the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois says she loves food, people, long walks on beaches and her job.

UT police said Sgt. Cedric Roach is Bira's handler.

Bira's first post:

When it’s Taco Tuesday, but all you have is water. #workingdogs #police #dogsofinstagram #tacotuesday A post shared by Bira (@bira_the_eodog) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

