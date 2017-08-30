UT's iconic sports 'bubble' demolished

Facilities Service workers demolished the UT Sports Bubble on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The iconic bubble on the University of Tennessee campus is no more.

A campus spokesperson said workers with UT Facilities Services demolished the RecSports exercise center known as "the bubble" on Andy Holt Avenue on Wednesday.

Since it was built in 1996, students have used the center for intramurals and sports clubs.

Facilities Service workers demolished the UT Sports Bubble on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The spokesperson said many clubs are now using the university's RecFields on Sutherland Avenue for their practices and games.

Facilities Services leaders said the building outlasted its natural life span, and it was time for it to come down.

No decision has been announced about the future use of the land.

© 2017 WBIR.COM