Vanderbilt joins universities in opposing president's travel ban

Some of the nation's top universities have told a U.S. judge that they side with civil liberties lawyers in opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban.



The schools said in papers filed at a federal court in New York on Monday that the order blocking travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries threatens their abilities to educate future leaders from nearly every continent. They said the executive order has "serious and chilling implications" for students and faculty.



The schools include Brown, Columbia, Duke, Harvard, Yale, Vanderbilt, Princeton and Stanford.



The universities said Trump's order stranded talented, law-abiding scholars abroad after they left the United States to visit family, conduct field research and attend academic conferences.



A Brooklyn judge is one of several hearing challenges to the ban, which has been temporarily stayed.

