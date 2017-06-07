Vehicle registration fees increasing July 1

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

It will soon cost more to register your vehicle in Tennessee, especially if you drive an electric vehicle.

As part of the IMPROVE Act, which implemented the state's first gas tax increase in nearly three decades, vehicle registration fees will increase starting July 1.

Passenger motor vehicles: $5 increase

Commercial motor vehicles for transporting passengers for hire (buses, taxis): $10 increase

Commercial and freight motor vehicles (semis, tractor trailers): $20 increase

Electric vehicles: new $100 registration fee in addition to standard registration fee

The IMPROVE Act will add a 6-cent hike in tax on each gallon of gasoline and 10 cents on diesel. The money will go towards tackling a $10 million dollar backlog in road projects.

In exchange for the increases, the IMPROVE Act will cut sales taxes on groceries. The 1 percent decrease will equal about $1 dollar for every $100 dollars spent on groceries.

