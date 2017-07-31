Investigating myths of what helps and hurts male fertility

For nearly every part of life there are plenty of myths, mysteries and urban legends. One field crowded by bad advice is starting a family.

From family to online sources, there’s plenty of information about why a couple might be having trouble conceiving.

One in seven couples faces issues trying to conceive. Of that group, about 40 percent of the issue is due to male factors only.

University of Tennessee Medical Center Physician Wesley White specializes in urology and gets a lot of questions about male reproductive health.

So when it came to our questions he was more than prepared.

First up, what about laptops? Is it true they can hurt fertility?

“Chronic continued heat exposure can have an effect on the testicles," said White.

Laptops aren’t alone in being able to impact your potency.

“Whether it's laptops some people say its heated seats, hot tubs are something people have talked about for many years that does have some impact on fertility," explained White.

What about drinking hot bottled water?

“There’s a lot of myths out there about using water bottles in general but there’s really nothing in the literature to suggest that drinking form a hot plastic bottle is going to be detrimental," White said.

What about skinny jeans? Those can’t be good right?

“Skinny jeans, boxers versus briefs, things along those lines are more myth than reality," said White.

What about health supplements? There’s no shortage of ads on TV and online promising to make men more potent.

“There are no unicorn tears out there that’s going to make a man more virile than his lottery ticket allows," White said.

What can a man do to help his fertility?

"The issue is avoiding things that can hurt fertility. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, good diet, avoiding tobacco use, cigarette smoking specifically," said White.

Regular checkups are important to reproductive health. Reproductive health issues can be symptomatic of bigger problems.

Testicular cancer, endocrine problems and genetic issues a person might not know exist.

