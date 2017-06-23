VERIFY: Are there more homicides in Knoxville this year?

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

The last few weeks in Knoxville have been marked by police lights. 13 people have died in 10 shootings since mid-May.

Just on Thursday, two men from Michigan were shot and killed at a South Knoxville apartment complex. Hours later, a disagreement between neighbors turned violent in North Knox County, leaving two men dead and a third person injured.

“Between the homicides and the overdose deaths, there are a lot of people losing their lives right,” said Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch.

KPD has investigated 19 homicide cases since Jan. 1, while the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has handled 4. Two of those are cases where KCSO deputies shot suspects, and will likely be removed from the end totals, officials say.

In 2016, Knox County saw 26 murders, according to data reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. 18 of those cases fell to KPD.

Rausch said he believes many of these killings are drug-related, and are not random crimes.

“You know, it’s all part of the ongoing issues we have in this community with drugs,” he said. “It really is. We’re seeing these homicides, this increase. They’re all tied.”

"You know in terms of the general public, going out and having a fear of a problem like this, that doesn’t exist," he added. "The real issue is if you’re involved in these challenging activities, that’s where you have to be concerned.”

So in terms of whole numbers, there have not been more murders this year.

And then there’s the issue of context: using TBI data, 10News compared the per capita murder rates by city for 2016.

The city rate is above the state average: .07, though that does include less-populated areas.

So to the question often asked on Facebook: is Knoxville more dangerous that other cities? In the context of the data, 10News can Verify it is not. Though there has been an increase in recent homicides, there’s no way to tell if that trend will continue through the end of the year.

