Verify: Do you have to pay red light camera tickets?

KNOXVILLE - Police say it makes the roads safer, but as many of us know, running a red light camera will get you a ticket.

Knoxville police say they gave out nearly 33,000 red light camera traffic citations last year.

Those came from 21 active cameras in the city right now.

Lt. Brian Evans, traffic services supervisor, says the cameras are in place to catch drivers who ignore traffic rules.

"We want to reduce the crashes. We want to keep people safe," said Evans. "Anything that we can do to reduce those crashes and reduce the likelihood of you, your family, your mom your dad, your son, your daughter, husband, wife, being in a crash, is something we want to look at."

And drivers are paying attention - the number of crashes are down.

"Since its inception back over 10 years ago, we've seen a 49, almost a 50 percent decrease in crashes with red light cameras," said Evans.

So we can verify, the cameras are making the roads safer.

But when you do get a ticket, do you have to pay?

The Knoxville Law Department's deputy Director Ronald Mills says the city can sue you if you don't.

He says you'll have to pay court costs for the lawsuit, so no matter what, you're paying more money than your $50 fine.

So the claim you don't have to pay? That's false.

