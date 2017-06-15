VERIFY: What does 'news' mean?

Verify: Is Crime Stoppers Anonymous?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - VERIFY QUESTION:

What is news? Does it really stand for “notable events weather and sports”?

ANSWER:

No. We can verify this NEWS acronym is false.

PROCESS:

You might have seen this viral tweet from a college student supposedly figured out the real meaning of ‘news’ after just 19 years. He said it stands for “notable events weather and sports” and the internet went wild.

But here's the dictionary definition from Merriam Webster:

News (n): a report of recent events; previously unknown information; something having a specified influence or effect; material reported in a newspaper or news periodical or on a newscast; matter that is newsworthy.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, here’s the college student’s original tweet followed up by a brief reply from Merriam Webster itself.

Naomi Baron, a professor of linguists explained where the word originated.

