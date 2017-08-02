Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Nashville on Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Maverick PAC annual Mavericks Conference in Washington on July 15, 2017. Pence will speak at the Tennessee Republican Party's annual fundraiser in Nashville on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

NASHVILLE - Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Nashville on Thursday to attend the Tennessee Republican Party's Statesmen's Dinner, the party's largest annual fundraiser.

Pence's attendance will mark the vice president's first visit to Tennessee since he took office, and the gathering is set to be one of the largest state Republican fundraisers in recent history.

To add to the fanfare of a vice presidential visit, Pence's schedule is also set to coincide with Nashville's rush-hour traffic.

Here are a few things you need to know about the visit.

Why is the vice president coming?

Pence will be the keynote speaker for the party's annual affair, and Gov. Bill Haslam will be the dinner chair. As a sitting vice president, Pence is sure to draw a strong Republican crowd.

State party Chairman Scott Golden said he expected Thursday's dinner to be one of the most successful to date, calling it "an event no Republican in Tennessee will want to miss."

The last Republican vice president to speak to the Tennessee GOP at the annual fundraiser was Dick Cheney in 2002.

The night's ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Central Time) at the Music City Center, and about 2,000 people are expected to attend.

Last year the party hosted former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was named ambassador to the United Nations after President Donald Trump took office. Previous headliners for the Tennessee Republican Party's Statesmen's Dinner include former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Pence and Haslam are buddies

When Pence visits Tennessee for the state GOP dinner, he could be welcomed by Haslam, who has a relationship with the former Indiana governor.

After Trump picked Pence as his vice presidential nominee last year, Haslam praised Pence, calling him a good friend.

Haslam greeted Trump as he exited Air Force One during the president's March visit.

This vice presidential visit may add an hour to the evening commute

While we can't say exactly when Air Force Two will arrive at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, which is on property adjacent to Nashville International Airport, it is looking like Pence's arrival will fall smack in the middle of Nashville rush hour.

When the president or vice president comes through, interstates and roads on their travel routes are typically closed. The White House does not release the exact arrival times and routes for these visits, but expect delays.

Supporters and protesters likely

With most presidential and vice presidential visits, protesters and supporters alike usually turn out to express their views. Typically, these residents line the streets with signs along the motorcade route and the sidewalks outside the venue where the president and vice president speak.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition announced plans to gather outside Music City Center in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which began during the Obama administration and halted the deportation of immigrant youth if they meet certain requirements.

Reporter Joel Ebert contributed to this report.

The Tennessean