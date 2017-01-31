Victims identified in deadly I-640 crash

Investigators said Samuel Wiley Smith Jr., 70, of Knoxville, was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the median and into the westbound lanes of the interstate and hit a car driven by Ronnie S. Beeler. He and his wife, Paula Beeler, were killed.

WBIR 5:23 PM. EST January 31, 2017

