Video: Hallerin Hill opens dialogue about opioid epidemic on radio show

Radio Talk Show Host Hallerin Hilton Hill joined the conversation about the opioid epidemic in East Tennessee during his evening NewsTalk show on 98.7 FM Thursday evening.

"We brushed against this topic on the show today and the phone lines are just boom," Hallerin said about the response to the topic with his listeners.

Former addicts, people in recovery and parents who lost children to the opioid epidemic called in to talk to Hallerin.

Hallerin said maybe breaking the cycle starts with raising awareness by continuing the conversation.

"If you are listening tonight, something sparks inside of you that says 'wait a minute, that's me' or 'wait a minute, I need to do something or someone close to me that I care about,' maybe it's time to help them get some help," he added.





