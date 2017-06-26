VIDEO: Man rescues fawn struggling to stay afloat in Fort Loudoun Lake

A man swam out to save a struggling fawn in Fort Loudoun Lake.

KNOX COUNTY - You'll never know what you'll find in the waters of Fort Loudoun Lake.

Sunday, that held especially true when a couple enjoying a day out on the lake at Choto Marina came across a life or death situation.

When they looked out on the lake, Caitlin Riddell and Rob Hersch thought they saw log floating in the water. When they looked closed, they noticed it was actually an adorable fawn struggling for dear life!

Hersch wasted no time jumping to the lake to rescue the cute critter, wrapping it in a life jacket and towing it back to shore safely.

Hersch joked in the Facebook post that the deer and him were family, as the word 'Hirsch' is German for 'deer.'

According to the couple, a worker at the marina took the baby deer and called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to pick it up. No word how there fawn is doing yet.

