Vietnam veteran awarded Purple Heart in surprise ceremony

A Vietnam veteran receives a Purple Heart Medal decades after he was hurt in a battle. (Photo: WBIR)

A Blount County Vietnam veteran received a Purple Heart Medal more than four decades after being hurt in a battle.

Charles Jones received the medal in a surprise ceremony Friday afternoon at the Blount County Courthouse.

Jones served with the 101st Airborne Division.

He was hurt on July 2, 1970 in the Battle of Fire Support Base Ripcord.

Jones originally received the medal while recovering on a hospital ship, but he did not get the official record of the medal from the Department of Army until Friday.

Blount County Veterans Affairs Officer Nathan Weinbaum helped Jones obtain his Purple Heart from the Department of the Army.

© 2017 WBIR.COM